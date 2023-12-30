University student. Photo: Pexels

Maneuver, here are the measures for the University: from scholarships to housing

From scholarships to Italian Erasmus to funding for university housing. These are some of the measures envisaged in the Budget Law, just approved by Parliament, on topics of interest to the Ministry of University and Research.

Scholarships: increase resources for the provision of scholarships for students. The total allocation is 36 million euros, which will strengthen the State Supplementary Fund for the granting of scholarships (FIS).

Italian Erasmus: Green light for the Italian Erasmus Fund: 3 million for the year 2024 and 7 million for 2025 for a total investment of 10 million euros. The Fund will allow financing scholarships in favor of students enrolled in bachelor’s or master’s degree courses who participate in mobility programs between universities.

Housing universitario: The Fund to support university construction amounts to 150 million euros to finance the construction, renovation and improvement of accommodation and residence buildings for university students. The financing will be increasing and includes 10 million euros for 2024, 20 for 2025, 50 for 2026 and 70 million for the following years destined for university construction in general. For a total of 150 million euros.

Afam Construction: For the institutions of higher artistic, musical and dance education, the maneuver provides for a total allocation of 206 million euros: 6 million euros for 2025 and 20 million for each year from 2026 to 2035. The resources are intended for interventions of renovation, improvement, safety, anti-seismic adaptation and energy efficiency of Conservatories and Academies of Fine Arts.

Research institutions: The Fund in favor of research bodies not supervised by the MUR (Istat, Ispra, Iss, Enea, Inapp, Isin, Lamma, Inail, Asi and Crea) is intended to promote the professional development of researchers and technologists and technical-administrative staff. . The expected financial allocation is a total of 35.32 million euros, of which 14.52 for researchers and technologists and 20.80 for technical-administrative staff. Again for research activities, an allocation of 1 million euros is expected for the Taranto Technopole. Among the measures envisaged by the Budget Law also the allocation of 1.5 million euros per year – for 2024 and 2025 – to support the participation of universities, public research bodies and institutions Italian AFAMs at the EXPO world exhibitions, starting with ‘EXPO 2025 Osakà.

The positive comment for the package of measures approved with the maneuver comes from the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini on of Afam. The Ministry of the University stands alongside the students. They are the future of the country”.

