The discussion on the government’s financial maneuver which will have to be approved by the end of the year has come to life. The usual topics take center stage: from pensions to the women’s option, from the Superbonus 110 and to the transfer of credits up to the POS and the cash ceiling.

Pensions and salaries, the protests

The pension issue is certainly among the most discussed. The unions (Cgil and Uil in the lead) do not like the government’s maneuver and it is considered “wrong” to the extent that strikes have begun in several parts of the country for days. Wave of strikes that will end tomorrow. The general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini will be in Rome where he will conclude the regional demonstration scheduled for 10, in piazza Madonna di Loreto (piazza Venezia). In addition to Lazio, the following will be mobilized: Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany. Meanwhile today, December 15, the workers of Abruzzo, Marche and Piedmont will abstain from work. The CGIL recalls that this is a strike to ask: to increase wages by detaxing increases in national contracts, bringing the tax relief to 5% for wages up to 35,000 euros to recover at least one month’s salary, and introducing an automatic mechanism for indexing deductions for inflation (so-called recovery of the fiscal drain); to give protection to all forms of work, assigning a general value to the National Collective Labor Agreements, thus sanctioning a minimum wage and universal regulatory rights; to eliminate forms of precarious work for a single job placement contract with training content; a tax reform that respects the principle of progressiveness; the taxation of extra profits that generate resources for an extraordinary solidarity contribution; the revaluation of pensions; resources for the right to education, for healthcare that has faced and is facing the dramatic effects of the pandemic; to cancel the Fornero Law and introduce: flexible exit from work starting from the age of 62, recognition of the different burdens of work, the guarantee pension for young people and for those with discontinuous and “poor” careers, recognition of work of care, the recognition of gender differences, leaving with 41 years of contributions.

Superbonus

«On the #Superbonus, the reformulations presented by the government are hot air, absolutely inadequate to unblock the 5 billion in stranded tax credits. It is a serious mistake: this emergency puts thousands of businesses and families at risk”. The head of the economy of the Democratic Party, Antonio Misiani, writes it on Twitter. In short, attention is always high on one of the hottest points that fuel the friction not only between the government and the opposition but within the majority itself. Meanwhile, the extension to 31 December has been cancelled. In the end, the deadline for applying for the 110% restructuring incentive will remain set for November 25, as envisaged by the quater aid decree. The hypothesis of granting the extension to present the Cilas only to condominiums who had already approved the works by that date was evaluated, but in the end it was decided not to modify the rule. On the other hand, the issue of accrued tax credits has been resolved, with the possibility that transfers to banks and insurance companies will go from two to three thanks to a government amendment filed in the Senate. Still on the building bonus front, specific amendments to article 9 of the quater aid decree are also being prepared – explained the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti – “which will allow for greater circulation of securities among qualified intermediaries and which will guarantee so-called loans bridge for construction companies that are in possession of such credits”.

Option Woman

Raising the minimum, Women’s Option, easing of the tightening on checks indexed to 100% from 4 to 5 times the minimum are instead the issues on which the majority is working in view of the examination of the budget law. The objective is therefore to widen the mesh of the maneuver even if the issue of resources always remains decisive, so much so that the hypothesis of a tightening on the basic income arises by canceling the subsidy for the under 40s as also hypothesized in an amendment of the Third Pole. The M5s leader Giuseppe Conte is also hard-nosed against the maneuver: «If we hadn’t seen it in black and white – he says – we would not have believed in such a miserable maneuver. We would have expected measures in support of Italy from those who define themselves as patriots». The majority, in any case, is grappling with various knots, still to be resolved, and the truly extensive menu of requests. Starting, precisely, from the pension front. Forza Italia is in no way willing to back down in the battle to raise the minimums. For the Azzurri, the increase in minimum pensions to 600 euros from the age of 75 and the decontribution of “at least 8 thousand euros” on the hiring of under 35s are “essential” – reiterates the group leader in the financial statements. , it is likely that the Azzurri will be able to win.

The Pos and the threshold below 60 euros

It still remains to be understood how the question of the threshold below which the fine will be triggered if the possibility of using the Pos will end up. The last figure circulated is that of 40 euros but the measure is still being defined. It is possible that it closes at 30 euros. All this on the day when, moreover, the EU, while promoting the manoeuvre, casts doubts on the point, as well as on the issue of cash. Meanwhile, Minister Giorgetti anticipates that “interventions are being studied” to facilitate the “withdrawal of cash through agreements with commercial establishments spread throughout the territory”. News could arrive on the family front: Noi Moderati indeed informs that alongside the almost obvious extension of the extra month of leave to 80% also for fathers, there could also be room for the proposal, again from the centrists, to raise everything or part of that currently envisaged at 30%.

Flat tax up to 85 thousand euros for VAT numbers

The threshold of the flat tax rises up to 85,000 euros (but only for VAT numbers) and the government’s intention is to go up again and reach 100,000 euros. In the future it will be the turn of public and private employees. An incremental flat tax of 15% with a deductible of 5% and a maximum ceiling of 40,000 euros has also been introduced for self-employed workers.

Basic income

The basic income for employable people will last only 8 months in 2023. The savings for the state would be 734 million. In 2024 the Income will be abolished and replaced with a new subsidy.