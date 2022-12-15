The European Union expresses itself on the maneuver of the Meloni government, approving the draft of the budget law for 2023 overall, with a lot of distinction, however, on some measures such as those on pensions, tax evasion and the Pos.

In the Italian maneuver communicated in Brussels, reports the Ansa news agency, there are measures “that are not in line” with the specific recommendations for Italy relating to the fight against tax evasion.

The European Commission is targeting the provision that raises the ceiling on cash from 2 to 5 thousand euros in 2023, the measure “equivalent to an amnesty” for the cancellation of tax debts of less than 1,000 euros relating to 2000-2015, the limit 60 euros to refuse Pos payments without penalties.

Again, the EU sticks with the Meloni government on pensions, in particular on the “renewal, with stricter age criteria, in 2023, of the early retirement schemes that expired at the end of 2022”.

In any case, the draft budget law for 2023 is in line with the policies agreed last July by EU governments.

However, steps backwards have been taken, and the EU Commission writes it clearly. It also notes that Italy “has not yet made progress on the tax reform aimed at further reducing taxes on labor and increasing the efficiency of the tax system”.

The number two of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis commented on the Dpb, stating that “Italy’s draft budget complies with the EU recommendations for 2023”.

That said, Dombrovskis specified, Italy “should better target energy measures to reduce demand and help the most vulnerable. It should also keep current expenditure under control and maintain the pace of reforms and investments”.