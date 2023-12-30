Maneuver: no funds for Levi Montalcini’s Ebri, it will close. President Cattaneo: “Serious decision”

No funds for Ebri, the European center for brain research founded by Nobel Prize winner Rita Levi-Montalcini. There is nothing in the Budget Law this year and what had been the dream of the most famous Italian scientist is destined to close. The first to point it out in the chamber was the leader of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. “Women’s ambition must be to become like Rita Levi Montalcini, not to see you cut research resources.”

It is “a serious decision, for which the Government must take responsibility”, says the president of the Ebri Foundation, Antonino Cattaneo. «This sign of deafness and absolute indifference of the institutions towards a small jewel of Italian research gives me profound bitterness and sadness – he adds – and would put anyone faced with the very serious decision to interrupt Rita Levi-Montalcini’s dream of having a center in Italy of brain research at an international level, not being able to count on the contribution of the institutions”.

For Cattaneo, who was also one of Rita Levi Montalcini’s closest scientific collaborators, the lack of funding “determines the impossibility of continuing the research and supporting the structural costs and the implementation and maintenance of the laboratories and sophisticated equipment”. Among the consequences of non-renewal of funding, Cattaneo indicates “the return of competitive funding received from abroad, the interruption of collaborations with prestigious national and international universities and research centers, as well as ongoing clinical trials”.

The lack of funds also risks nullifying the results obtained so far, from research on the functioning of the brain to research on the mechanisms underlying many neurological diseases. Results, observes Cattaneo, which are «the basis of future innovative therapies for serious brain and eye diseases that today do not have adequate treatments, including Alzheimer’s disease and other serious neurodegenerative diseases, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, neuropsychiatric diseases, glaucoma and optic neuropathies”. The lack of funds therefore also imposes a halt on clinical trials of drugs developed at the Ebri and on research on cutting-edge technologies, based on protein engineering, gene therapy, artificial intelligence, optical imaging, multiple electrophysiological recordings. «Today the Italian State has decided that the researchers of the Ebri cannot contribute, with their wisdom and enthusiastic self-sacrifice, to research towards the cure of diseases currently considered incurable», says Cattaneo again. “We will roll up our sleeves as we have always done, working – he concludes – on new plans to enhance Ebri research”.