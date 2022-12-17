ROME. The examination of the maneuver has resumed in the Budget Committee of the Chamber, and next Tuesday, if the times are respected, will land in the Deputies Chamber. The work resumed with the examination of the amendments. The package of changes from the government and the speakers, announced yesterday, is expected for today morning. While Forza Italia continues to press on pensions to raise the minimums for the over 75s to 600 euros, the commission must examine the file of amendments indicated by the parties.

«There are about twenty amendments by the government, those of the speakers will arrive hand in hand in the late morning – explains one of the speakers, Roberto Pella, of Forza Italia -. Then the space for the sub-amendments will open, which will occupy several hours of work. We expect to finish the vote on Monday by the evening, hopefully shared as much as possible also with the opposition ». The blue deputy underlines: “There are a lot of things in the government amendment, pensions, the South, the Zes, issues related to entrepreneurship, the rules for the disabled”. Pella also specifies that the agendas approved in the Senate at the Quater on the extension until the end of the year for the sworn Cilas of the superbonus and on the installment of tax and social security payments from sports clubs should also be included in the government amendments. Words that open the dispute in the Commission, given the relevance of the measure with the Serie A football clubs, which would be among the subsidized subjects. The rule had already been a topic of conflict in recent days, it appears destined to remain so ».

Bonelli: “Meloni daughter of the father of Berlusconi amnesties”

«It is always them, sons and daughters of that father of all amnesties called Silvio Berlusconi, and Giorgia Meloni is the perfect continuation of it – says the deputy and national co-spokesman of Europa Verde Angelo Bonelli -. They approve and propose criminogenic laws that make fun of honest citizens, cancel taxes on those who have not paid them, wink at tax evaders, give Italians’ money away to energy companies that have speculated on gas and now save tax evaders from prison , while they take away the basic income from the poor and reduce pensions by 100 euros».

Manzi (Pd): “Do not penalize live entertainment workers”

«The government has taken the time to decide the fate of live entertainment workers, not only the best-known ones – says Irene Manzi, Pd group leader in the culture commission – but the invisible ones who make up the backbone of the system. An essential sector for our country. They say yes to the amendment with which we ask for 150 million for the discontinuity allowance, fully implementing what was approved in the Live Entertainment Code. Let them not disrespect these workers, once again penalizing a sector that has suffered more than many others with the pandemic. I strongly hope that the government will recognize the protection system represented by the discontinuity indemnity”.

