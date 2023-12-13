Maneuver, the amendment for the Strait Bridge arrives. Not for the Superbonus

No extension for the Superbonus, flatly denied by the Treasury Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti. In the government’s maxi-amendment to the budget, the remodulation of the funds for the Strait Bridge and the allocation for the Fund to combat housing hardship appear. Meanwhile, time is running out. The document will be examined by the Senate on December 18. Then there are the funds for Sport and Health, as well as an increase in the allocation for the railway infrastructures to be built together with the Pnrr money.

The government confirms the expected costs for the Strait Bridge

However, the expenses borne by the State are lightened by finding resources through the Development and Cohesion fund managed by the regions. In fact, according to the provisions of the fourth and final amendment to the budget presented by the government and approved by the State General Accounting Office, “pending the identification of funding sources capable of reducing the burden on the state budget, a total expenditure of 9,312 million euros is authorizedin the amount of 607 million euros for the year 2024, 885 million euros for the year 2025, 1,150 million euros for the year 2026, 440 million euros for the year 2027, 1,380 million euros for the ‘year 2028, 1,700 million euros for the year 2029, 1,430 million euros for the year 2030, 1,460 million euros for the year 2031 and 260 million euros for the year 2032.’

The missing money compared to the initial 11.63 billion euros is recovered by authorizing “spending 718 million euros, at a rate of 70 million euros for the year 202450 for the year 2025, 50 for the year 2026, 400 million euros for the year 2027 and 148 million euros for the year 2028, through a corresponding reduction in the Development and Cohesion Fund, programming period 2021-2027, and attributed to the share relating to central administrations”.

In the end another 1.6 billion are added “at the rate of 103 million euros for the year 2024, 100 million for the year 2025, 100 million for the year 2026, 940 million euros for the year 2027 and 357 million euros for the year 2028 for the year 2029, through a corresponding reduction in resources of the Development and Cohesion Fund, programming period 2021-2027 and attributed to the resources indicated for the Sicily and Calabria Regions by the Cipess resolution” we read in the text.

Housing hardship and ad hoc intervention on Caivano

The government has decided to establish, in the statement of estimates of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Fund to combat housing hardship. According to what emerges from the stamped document, the initial allocation will be 100 million euros, of which 50 million euros for the year 2027 and 50 million euros for the year 2028.

The government authorizes the expenditure of 18 million euros for 2024 in favor of the Sport and Health club in order to ensure compliance with the technical-scientific requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) for the purchase, redevelopment and set-up of the headquarters.

Resources “up to 15 million euros in favor of a new industrial crisis area in the municipal area of Caivanodrawing on the resources already allocated to areas of non-complex industrial crisis” are provided for in the fourth amendment of the government approved by the State Accounting Office.

Focus Railways and infrastructure

The government’s amendment on investment in infrastructure increases the funds for the interventions of the Ferrovie dello Stato group co-financed by the Pnrr, for a total amount of 475 million euros for the years from 2024 to 2027. The budget bill allocated “a total expenditure of 350 million euros, of which 150 million euros for the year 2024 and 200 million euros for the year 2025”, to be implemented in the “next update of the program contract, part investments, with Rete Ferrovia Italiana Spa”.

In the signed regulation “the total expenditure of 825 million euros is authorized, of which 250 million euros for the year 2024, 300 million euros for the year 2025, 100 for the year 2026, 175 million euros for the year 2027”.

For the purposes of implementing the integrated project for the strengthening and development of the port of Civitavecchia and related road infrastructure for the interconnection with the territory, including the redevelopment of industrial areas, the government has authorized the expenditure of 19.5 million euros for the year 2024.

In order to insure the completion of the infrastructural and technological interventions on the Umbrian Central Railway network a total expenditure of 100 million euros is authorized, at a rate of 50 million for each of the years 2025 and 2026.

The link on the Blue economy arrives

“In the budget law we have foreseen a specific link dedicated to the Blue economy which, together with those relating to frontier technology and space economy, will prepare Italy, our businesses and our economy to have a leading role in sectors that will be the future of the economy, space and the sea”. This was announced by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in a video message at the event “Beyond the horizon: prospects and challenges of a new industrial policy for the sea”, organized at the Confindustria headquarters in Rome.

“We are developing a document that provides an organic detail of measures and upon returning from this mission I will meet with Minister Musumeci – he said referring to his mission in Japan – to better define the parts that concern us and then he will involve the other ministries, as far as we are concerned marine economic planning, concessions, governance of maritime spaces, up to the support for shipbuilding and naval engineering, the pride of Made in Italy”.

“Shipping is also interested in the topic of retraining skills to support digitalisation and green transformation processes. In these sectors alone, a shortage of over 1,100 seafarers is estimated, 90% of which involve unskilled workers, in this context, ITS courses for the maritime, port, logistics and shipbuilding sectors are undoubtedly indispensable” added the minister. “There are many issues to address but thanks to joint efforts and teamwork between institutions and businesses – he concluded – we will be able to take the country towards a greener and bluer future, once again becoming champions of quality in global competition ”.

