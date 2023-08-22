Maneuver, the ballet of figures. Weigh energy and Stability Pact

Thirty billion. Maybe even more. The government is working on the autumn maneuver, but there are many unknowns. Too many. Starting from the price of energy which weighs like a sword of Damocles on any reasoning that the executive can make on available resources. Not to mention the Stability Pact, which, suspended due to Covid, could make a comeback in 2024. It is no coincidence that the Treasury Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, he admitted that he hopes that “the clause of the stability pact will not start again from January”. The expectation is that “by the end of the year the reform of the stability pact will be approved so that it can come into force in place of the old rules from 1 January 24” as specified in an official note. A somewhat improbable hypothesis, however, given the distant Hesse positions of the various states of the Union.

The scenery is bleak

The situation is difficult even for countries like Germany, in stagnation, or the Netherlands, in recession. Italy is growing more than the others, but the economy is weak and the growth rate certainly does not compensate for what has been lost in recent years. Furthermore inflation is advancing, albeit slowing down. The increase in prices recorded so far has consolidated, weighing on the balance sheets of households and businesses. And while companies struggle, the ECB continues to persist in the interest rate strategy that threatens to kill the feeble Italian recovery. To the Putting of Riminiunderway in these hours, the central theme is one and only one: the increase of unequal women in the population due to the economic crisis.

In this context, the government is studying the maneuver

For now, it is estimated that about thirty billion are needed. But the bill is provisions because it does not consider the possibility of a new flare-up in energy prices. The hypothesis is not farfetched. After the decision to reduce dependence on Russian gas, the Old Continent has become more sensitive to changes in the scenario in other countries. Thus, the union crisis in Argentina, which threatens to cut the liquefied gas supply by 10%) could once again drive up the price of energy. With a new sting for families and companies. At the moment it is only a pessimistic scenario. However, it cannot be ruled out a priori that it will materialize in winter.

“We as a government approach the Budget law that will be really complicated, all budget laws are complicated, even last year’s” and “because we are involved in politics, we are called to decide priorities, not everything will be possible” explained Giorgetti in Rimini. “Certainly we will have to intervene in favor of medium-low incomes, as we did with the tax relief, because inflation enormously reduces purchasing power and strikes these incomes in particular as an unfair tax, but we will also have to use the resources available to promote growth, to promote and reward those who work” he specified.

The requests are many, the resources few. The maneuver is a rebus

Around 11 billion is needed to stabilize the cut in the tax wedge for low incomes. To reduce taxes on welfare, at least three billion is needed. Another two billion are needed for the pension package which includes the women’s option and the increase in pensions to 600 euros. Healthcare aims to obtain 4 billion. then there is the whole chapter of the increase in state salaries which is estimated to cost up to 30 billion.

No figure is budgeted for a possible future increase in energy prices, let alone for the increases now incorporated in the prices. And to think that in the 2023 maneuver, out of 31 billion allocated, 21 were precisely to compensate for the increases in the bill for citizens and businesses.

The tax on bank extra profits is not even enough to cover pension measures

It’s unclear where exactly the government’s plans to implement the coverage will come from. A part will come from the taxation of bank extra profits deriving from the increase in rates. But even here the definitive figure is unknown because everything will depend on how the law will be written. In a first version it was estimated that up to 5 billion could be obtained from the measure. Then it dropped to just under three billion. But the figure could be halved if deductibility is envisaged. In short, the game is still to be played, being careful not to weigh on the balance sheets of credit institutions which could soon have to deal with an increase in bad debts. Nor to pass the costs on to customers.

