ROME. A drastic simplification, which involves deleting 30% of the words from the original text. But that also substantially affects the rules. The reform of the procurement code is coming: the CDM has given the green light and in a few days the text will arrive in Parliament for the opinions of the competent commissions. Philosophy changes. The principle of results and that of trust in the legitimacy of the choices made win. And we will have to wait for the final text to evaluate all the aspects and the real impact. Certainly there are fewer constraints on subcontracts which can become ‘cascade’, the obligation to make adjustments is triggered if the price increases of materials exceed 5% and the integrated contract arrives, previously prohibited, which allows the award of the project and execution of the works. “It is a driving force for growth”, says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who speaks of an “organic, balanced and visionary measure, the result of qualified and in-depth work, which will make it possible to simplify procedures and guarantee faster times”.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini adds: «this new code will have to cut bureaucracy, waste, it will have to offer more work, it will meet the SMEs, it will allow construction sites to be opened more quickly. And it will create jobs.” An unblocked construction site – he says – is equivalent to 17,000 jobs. And then there are other aspects as well. “On expired concessions, with reference to motorway concessions, the automatic extension ends”, underlines the minister who would also like to review the abuse of office, a sword of Damocles for public managers who have to decide on contracts. The reform makes it possible to respect the commitment that the government had made with Europe and will enter into force next April. It is among the reforms of the Italian system to be implemented.

But there is no shortage of controversy. The unions fear the impact of cascading subcontracting, which de facto liberalizes some mechanisms: “a wickedness”, comments the Fillea CGIL who fears “injuries, exploitation and infiltrations”. The text also limits the powers of the anti-corruption authority, the Anac. “There were prerogatives for the Anac which were then eliminated in the text approved by the CDM”, admits the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano who is open to changes if they are decided by Parliament. So much so that the Anac president Giuseppe Busia hopes that “the right needs for simplification and speed are adequately combined with guarantees because without guarantees, including transparency, public money is not spent well and the best companies are disadvantaged and there is no good service to the citizens.

Of course there are many changes. For example, the threshold for assignments under which local authorities can proceed directly is raised. The reform, then, is also intertwined with that relating to public services: for in-house assignments above the European thresholds, for example, ‘adequate motivation’ is needed. Then comes a help desk which is set up in the control room at Palazzo Chigi. The indication of a list of strategic works is then foreseen, almost like the old Objective Law. Price revision clauses must already be indicated in the tenders and adjustments will be triggered if prices exceed 5%.

The system of the reform is based on four pillars: simplification and acceleration of procedures, digitization of all bureaucratic steps, protection of workers and businesses. And it defines for the first time a criterion that will guide the resolution of problems, in particular “it will dissolve the complexity” that arises from a maze of overlapping rules, from national law to the various European regulations: the result comes first of all. The principles of competition and transparency are indeed fundamental and the code reaffirms their centrality, but classifies them among the “tools” to achieve the result. The latest draft provided for an increase in the margin of maneuver of the contracting parties to “counteract the phenomenon of the so-called defensive bureaucracy”, or rather that bureaucratic excess “which can generate delays or inefficiencies in the assignment and execution of contracts”. With a view to simplifying procedures, looking at the approval phase of public works projects, the current three levels of planning are reduced to just two levels: a technical and economic feasibility project and an executive project, specifying the purposes of the planning. In this way, the verification and validation procedures of the plans are streamlined. In this context comes the integrated contract, which was previously expressly prohibited and which in a single tender – and a single winner – the project and the execution of a work.