ROMA – The mandate of Giorgia Meloni on the budget law it is clear: the tightening on basic income is used to cut taxes on labour. The transfer can also flow into the family package, but it is a technical question, because both measures need money to take shape. On the eve of the examination in the Council of Ministers, the urgency is to find the coverage for that section of the maneuver that must be self-financed with the reduction of other expenses.

http://webfragments.repubblica.it/webfragments/widgetservice/widget?category=/repubblica_r20&name=text_content&url=https://www.repubblica.it/utility/2022/12/31/news/frammento_include__manovra_2023-375237324

Need