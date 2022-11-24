Here is a first draft of the Maneuver of the Meloni government, addressed on Monday in the Council of Ministers: 136 articles structured in 15 chapters and 70 pages, with the date of 23 November. Inside: the increase to 85 thousand euros of the flat tax for the self-employed, the two-year halt to increases in fines due to inflation, a fund for food sovereignty and a boost to investments for 400 million Milan-Cortina Olympics. And also the revision of the citizen’s income, with – in black and white – the repeal from 2024. Or the over 40 million euros for the expansion of the network of detention centers for repatriation: “In order to ensure the most effective execution of the decrees of expulsion of foreigners, the Ministry of the Interior is authorized to expand the network of centres”, we read.

Excerpt of folders up to one thousand euros, we arrive at the end of 2015

Confirmed it excerpt of folders up to one thousand euros from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2015. The draft of the maneuver dated today provides that “debts of a residual amount at the date of entry into force of the law up to one thousand euros including principal, interest for late registration and penalties, resulting from individual charges entrusted to collection agents from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2015”.

Pensions, the rules for equalization are valid for 2 years

The review of the pension indexation mechanism, including the minimum, will be in force for the two-year period 2023-2024: this is what we read in the draft of the maneuver which provides for a system divided into six brackets. They range from the 100% revaluation of pension benefits equal to or lower than four times the minimum up to the 35% revaluation of pension benefits above ten times the minimum benefit. However, in order to combat inflation again in the next two years, the lowest checks have increased further on a monthly basis (1.5 percentage points for the year 2023 and 2.7 points for 2024).

Increased wedge cut for those taking less than 1,538 euros

Il cut the tax wedge by two points it will last a year, throughout 2023, and it will be increased to 3% for those who receive a salary of thirteen months, not exceeding 1,538 euros, increased, for the month of December, by the thirteenth installment. The draft of the maneuver provides for it which establishes that it does not impact on the accounts for the future pension: “Taking into account the exceptional nature of the measure referred to in the first period – it is written – the rate for calculating pension benefits remains unchanged”. Furthermore, the threshold envisaged for the total remuneration to be considered rises from 5,000 to 10,000 occasional performance.

Flat tax at 85 thousand euros, incremental with a ceiling of 40 thousand euros

The flat rate 15% of the self-employed rises from 65 to 85 thousand euros. But with a caveat: it also jumps during the year, retroactively, if the taxpayer exceeds 100,000 euros in revenues or fees. An anti-avoidance move that had been announced by Deputy Minister Leo.

That incremental however, it applies to non-flat-rate (always autonomous) income: the 2023 income will prevail, to be compared with the highest between 2020 and 2022. The 15% will be applied on a taxable base – with a ceiling of 40 thousand euros – equal to the difference between income business or self-employed determined in 2023 and the highest amount declared in the years from 2020 to 2022, reduced by 5% of the latter amount. A way to sterilize mini and maxi increases (over 40 thousand euros).



Check a fund for food sovereignty

Among the items, a fund for food sovereignty of 25 million euros for 2023, and the same for each of the following three years. The measure points to “strengthen the national agricultural and agri-food systemalso through interventions aimed at protecting and enhancing quality Italian food, reducing production costs for agricultural businesses, supporting agricultural supply chains, managing market crises by guaranteeing the security of stocks and food supplies”.

2 billion for healthcare

Two billion more in 2023 and the same in 2024 to finance health care: 1.4 billion are intended to meet the higher costs caused by the increase in the prices of energy sources. 650 million are then allocated, in 2023, to be allocated to the purchase of vaccines and anti-Covid drugs.

Half a billion to the social card

A fund is set up at the MEF, with an endowment of 500 million euros for the year 2023, intended for the purchase of basic foodstuffs “of subjects with an ISEE not exceeding 15,000 euros, to be used through the use of a special enabling system”. Within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the provision, it is envisaged that the criteria for identifying the beneficiaries of the benefit will be established, taking into account age, pension benefits and other forms of subsidies. It is the norm of the social card.

Expensive prices, 10% increase in Pnrr funds for local authorities

A 10% increase in the funds allocated to local authorities financed with the Pnrr in relation to public works tenders

launched from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023: this is a measure of the maneuver which aims to “cope with the increase in the cost of materials”. The draft does not yet contain the specific figures for the increase in the Fund for the start-up of non-deferrable works, used to cover.

5% tax on tips, cigarette excise salt

The text confirms what was anticipated by Republic on tips to waiters: the amount, which constitutes taxable income, will now be taxed with a 5% tax that replaces the Irpef and local surcharges on income. The reduced levy, which must be withheld by the employer, applies for a quota not exceeding 25% of the annual income and for a maximum of 50 thousand euros. Instead, an increase in the excise duty on cigarettes is expected: in 2023 it will be 36 euros

per 1,000 cigarettes – in practice just over 70 cents on average for a pack of 20 cigarettes – for the year 2024 it will be 36.50 euros and, starting from the year 2025, it will be 37 euros for 1,000 cigarettes.

VAT down to 5% also for car seats

From powdered milk, baby food and car seats for children to feminine sanitary towels: 5% VAT rate for baby products and for the protection of feminine intimate hygiene. The reduced rate goes on sanitary pads and tampons; on powdered or liquid milk for infant or young child nutrition, put up for retail sale; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract for infants or young children, put up for retail sale; baby diapers and child seats for installation in motor vehicles.

Stop the penalties for non-acceptance of ATMs on small payments

For the cash ceiling which rises to 5 thousand euros, new exemptions are arriving from the obligation to allow small payments, under 30 euros, even with cards and debit cards: the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy is entrusted with establishing the ” exclusion criteria in order to guarantee the proportionality of the sanction and to ensure the economy of the transactions in relation to the costs of the same”. In the meantime, “procedures and deadlines for the adoption of sanctions are suspended”.

Substitute tax on crypto from 2023

In addition to the consolidated text on income taxes, the draft of the economic maneuver reads, “capital gains and other income” realized through repayment or transfer for consideration, exchange or holding of crypto-assets, “not less than a total of 2,000 euros in the tax period”. “The exchange between crypto-assets having the same characteristics and functions” does not constitute a fiscally relevant case.

For crypto-assets held on 1 January 2023, the value on that date may be assumed instead of the purchase cost or value, provided that it is subject to a 14% substitute tax on income taxes. The substitute tax can be paid in installments up to a maximum of three equal annual installments, starting from 30 June 2023. Interest of 3% per annum is due on the amount of the installments subsequent to the first, to be paid at the same time as each installment. The assumption of the value indicated as the purchase value does not allow for the realization of capital losses.

Extension of subsidies on mortgages for young people

The subsidies for buying a first home for the under 36s have been extended for 2023. An additional 430 million is allocated to the guarantee fund for first homes for next year.