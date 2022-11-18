The comparison was concluded in the majority on the Maneuver for 2023, that the government intends to address on Monday in the Council of Ministers. The tax shield for the return of capital from abroad, which had been on the table in recent days, is in the balance: the measure should not be included in the maneuver for additional reflection. Check the zeroing of VAT for one year on essential goods such as pasta, bread and milk, and the reduction to 5% on baby products, such as diapers, and those for feminine hygiene, such as sanitary towels.