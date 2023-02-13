Listen to the audio version of the article

It is another piece that adds to the puzzle designed by the joint venture between the Palermo-based Aeroviaggi group headed by the Mangia family and Hip (acronym of Hotel Investment Partner), the hotel investment platform of the Blackstone investment fund. The reopening of Mangia’s Brucoli Resort will take place in the summer of this year with a novelty of no small importance: the resort becomes part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott International, thus becoming part of an «exclusive collection of independent hotels with unique characteristics of design and hospitality».

The resort located (precisely) in Brucoli in the province of Syracuse, affected by a redevelopment plan worth 25 million (the works begun in October last year will be completed in June), will reopen as a 5-star hotel maintaining the characteristics hallmarks of the Mangia’s brand. the partnership marks another milestone following the strategic agreement between Aeroviaggi and Hip for the repositioning of 6 of the brand’s 13 properties in Sicily and Sardinia. The hotel will obviously benefit from Marriott International’s worldwide distribution network and many partnerships as well as the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, which has 173 million members worldwide.

«We are happy to announce to the market another step in the evolution of our Company – says Marcello Mangia, President and CEO of Aeroviaggi -. Thanks to the joint venture with Hotel Investment Partner and the partnership with Marriott, the Mangia’s group addresses a market with an upper-upscale product for a new development in the Made in Italy hospitality industry».

Located in a quiet area surrounded by a very large and rich green park, overlooking the splendid Mediterranean Sea, the hotel offers 402 bright, elegant and comfortable rooms (31 junior suites, 40 suites), many with terrace, small garden or private entrance and others with swim-ups: the resort has five restaurants, two bars, three swimming pools, several sports fields, a spa, 15 hectares of green area. «Brucoli is an ideal destination for guests wishing to practice water sports or explore Sicily, with countless historical, cultural and geographical sites within easy reach: Taormina, Etna, Ortigia, Catania, the Alcantara Gorges and Noto».