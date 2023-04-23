Mannoni criticizes Ranucci live. Now Rai is really in disarray

Q&A

Incredible stance of the presenter of TG3 Linea Notte, Maurizio Mannoni, a huge fan of Inter, as well as one of the signatories of the popular share ownership project to support the Nerazzurri club, who hosted and then criticized live the presenter of the Report show Sigfrido Ranucci for having revealed part of the turbidity that the media system has held for years hidden in relation to the Calciopoli scandal. Here is what is summarized by Tuttojuve.com: “All of Report’s investigations are extraordinary, you know what my estimate is… it’s enough that you no longer deal with alleged news on Calciopoli, because there aren’t any more: both ordinary justice and sporting justice have established what it happened at the time. On this week’s episode there is this small complaint. After all, it’s not that things of great novelty have come out, even if Moggi always tries to pass off his stuff as novelty,” said Mannoni.

The replica of Frogs: “We gave it the right weight, but we collected testimonies from protagonists of the time on what was a bit of an interpretation of those facts, on how the investigation was born, what were the interests, what could be those to hypothesise Moggi, Giraudo and Bettega as the victims of friendly fire in some way at that moment, because it was a particular moment. Next Monday no Calciopoli”. Mannoni adds: “No Calciopoli. No, you can talk about it, as long as you talk about the side… the one already sanctioned”.

