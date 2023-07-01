Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June, Indicating Sustained Economic Recovery

Rebound in Manufacturing PMI Shows Economy Maintains Recovery Momentum

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for China rose to 49% in June, indicating a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Despite the decrease in the non-manufacturing business activity index and comprehensive PMI output index, the overall expansion of the manufacturing sector signals that the country’s economy is maintaining its recovery momentum.

According to Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician from the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, the overall level of manufacturing prosperity has improved, with 12 out of 21 industries experiencing month-on-month growth. This increase in sales volume reflects a positive development trend, as new orders index also rose by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, putting an end to a three-months downward trend.

One company that has benefited from the rebound in sales is Shanghai Yuwei’a Technology Co., Ltd., which saw a steady growth in the sales volume of their VR glasses in June. To meet the rising market demand, the company is expanding its presence by establishing sales outlets in core business districts.

The recovery in demand has also stimulated production activities, with the production index reaching 50.3% in June, a 0.7 percentage point increase from the previous month, returning to the expansion range. Hunan Shaodong Lianhua Lighter Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is one of the companies experiencing increased production, producing over 1 million lighters daily due to continuous business.

Additionally, the stabilization of market prices has eased cost pressures on enterprises. Bulk commodities prices have declined, with the manufacturing industry experiencing a decrease in overall market prices. The proportion of enterprises with high raw material and logistics costs has also dropped for four consecutive months, leading to eased cost pressure.

Notably, the PMI of large-scale enterprises returned to the expansion range, showing positive growth in the production and demand sectors. Key industries, such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing, experienced consecutive rebounds, while the consumer goods industry operated stably. However, the PMI of small enterprises decreased by 1.5 percentage points from the previous month.

While the growth rate of non-manufacturing economic activities slowed down slightly in June, positive changes are still emerging. The service industry business activity index remained in the expansion range, with an increase in confidence among service industry enterprises.

Industry analysts pointed out that the slight increase in the manufacturing PMI is a leading indicator of economic recovery, indicating a consolidated recovery foundation. However, the contraction in demand remains prominent, with a survey of enterprises revealing that 61.1% reported insufficient market demand in June.

To further boost consumption and stimulate economic growth, the Chinese government has implemented various policies, including an extension of the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy until the end of 2027 and the promotion of green smart home appliances. These measures aim to release consumption potential and drive economic development.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, believes that the effects of macroeconomic policies, coupled with recovering market demand and a continuously improving supply structure, will contribute to the continuous improvement of China‘s economic development momentum and overall situation.

[Responsible editor: Wu Liang]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

