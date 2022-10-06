Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 6th. Question: The manufacturing production index expands and the industrial economy continues to recover

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xinxin

In September, China‘s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 50.1%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month; the manufacturing industry entered a traditional peak season, and the production index rose to 51.5%, 1.7 percentage points higher than the previous month; large, medium and small The business climate level has picked up… A series of data released recently showed that manufacturing production has expanded and the business climate has picked up. With the steady growth policy, the industrial chain is operating effectively, and the recovery momentum of the industrial economy has been consolidated.

Stepping on the brake will make the door automatically close, turn on the nap mode, the sound of the waves will help you sleep in your ears, and a light blanket will be projected in front of the vehicle when driving at night… In the new energy vehicle exhibition area of ​​the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference held previously , the smart car attracted the amazement of the visitors.

From January to August this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country reached 3.97 million and 3.86 million respectively, an increase of 1.2 times and 1.1 times year-on-year, respectively, contributing to the role of the manufacturing industry as a “ballast stone” for stabilizing the economy. It’s not just new energy vehicles that continue to improve. In the past few months, a series of policies to stabilize growth have been launched, the operating conditions of enterprises have been improved, and industrial production has continued to show a recovery trend.

Four steel structure “robots” with a height of about 20 meters are arranged in parallel in two rows, waving the mechanical boom at the top… On September 29, the “integrated platform for intelligent construction of steel structure industrial plants” was launched at the Science and Technology Innovation Company of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau. Zhejiang Zhoushan China Resources Power Standard Plant Project was put into use. The platform was independently developed by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, which realizes the continuous operation of each process and provides an industrialized solution for the construction of steel structure workshops. “Through research and development and application of intelligent equipment, we promote intelligent construction, improve construction efficiency, and speed up project progress.” said the person in charge of the project.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in September, the business activity index of the construction industry was 60.2 percent, 3.7 percentage points higher than the previous month. The construction industry rose to a high level of economic territory, indicating that the expansion of production activities has accelerated. In September, the production indexes of food and beverage refined tea, medicine, non-metallic mineral products, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing, and general equipment manufacturing all rose to 54% or above, and the production capacity of enterprises was released rapidly.

Tian Yulong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that for some time, policies to support the steady growth of the industry have been introduced, adding stamina to enterprises and injecting confidence into the market. At the same time, in key regions, key industries, key enterprises and key links, my country has made every effort to promote the stabilization and increase of production of relevant entities, and the improvement of key industries has accelerated, injecting momentum into enhancing the resilience of the industry.

Data from Jingdong Industrial Products shows that in September, the number of visits to Jingdong Hardware City increased by 95% month-on-month, and the transaction value increased significantly. “Hardware tools are a typical representative of industrial products. Xianghao data not only shows that digitalization has improved the efficiency of industrial product procurement, but also shows that the production expansion of enterprises.” Cao Xin, general manager of Jingdong Industrial Products Platform Business Department, said.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in September, the PMI of medium-sized enterprises was 49.7%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month; the PMI of small enterprises was 48.3%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. The operation of small and medium-sized enterprises was restored, which further consolidated the momentum of stabilization of the industrial economy.

“According to incomplete statistics, more than 30 policies and measures to help enterprises have been introduced at the national level since the beginning of this year, and these policies have played an important role in helping small and medium-sized enterprises get out of trouble,” said Liang Zhifeng, director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has promoted the “Hundreds and Tens of Thousands of Enterprises” large and medium-sized enterprises to connect and connect large and medium-sized enterprises across the country. At present, more than 110 large enterprises and more than 1,200 specialized and new small and medium-sized enterprises have collected more than 2,000 docking needs.

“We will further promote policy measures to advance and strengthen them appropriately.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that a package of policies to stabilize the economy will be implemented, and monitoring and dispatching of the operation of key regions, industries, and key enterprises will be strengthened, and efforts will be made to help Support small and medium-sized enterprises and accelerate the recovery of the industrial economy.