Many companies are facing a succession problem

Many companies are facing a succession problem

“Great risk for the Swiss economy”: Many companies are facing a succession problem

The number of Swiss companies without a successor solution is increasing. This poses major risks for the economy: according to a current analysis, more than 100,000 jobs will be at stake in the next few years. But there is a simple recipe against the problem.

Handover: In the next few years, a changing of the guard will take place in over 90,000 Swiss companies.

A successor needs to be carefully planned. How wrong haphazard company handovers can go is hardly anywhere as vividly portrayed as in the US television drama “Succession”, which was nominated for 27 Emmys this week. In it, a sibling dispute about taking over the media empire built by their father ends in a colossal fiasco.

