“Many companies are lulled into a false sense of security”

“Companies need to become more transparent: They should explain to their workforce what the compensation system looks like, what the basic salary consists of, what the criteria are on which salary decisions are based and how employees are promoted,” says Florian Frank. But many companies are also concerned that their managers lack the soft skills to clearly explain salary differences to employees who may earn less. “Many bosses have avoided such conversations in the past, relying on instructions from above. That will no longer be possible in the future,” says Frank. Many companies certainly need additional training for managers.

