Are the CS branches going away? Our analysis shows that many are in the immediate vicinity of UBS The branch networks of UBS and Credit Suisse overlap significantly. Often there are only a few minutes’ walk between the two big banks. What is the new mega bank planning?

UBS and CS at Paradeplatz. Image: Michael Buholzer/ EPA

Credit Suisse and UBS are neighbors on Zurich’s Paradeplatz. What UBS plans to do after taking over the fallen competitor with its prestigious sandstone building is still open – as is the future of the entire Credit Suisse branch network.