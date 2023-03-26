Home Business Many Credit Suisse branches are close to UBS
Business

Many Credit Suisse branches are close to UBS

by admin
Many Credit Suisse branches are close to UBS

Are the CS branches going away? Our analysis shows that many are in the immediate vicinity of UBS

The branch networks of UBS and Credit Suisse overlap significantly. Often there are only a few minutes’ walk between the two big banks. What is the new mega bank planning?

UBS and CS at Paradeplatz.

Image: Michael Buholzer/ EPA

Credit Suisse and UBS are neighbors on Zurich’s Paradeplatz. What UBS plans to do after taking over the fallen competitor with its prestigious sandstone building is still open – as is the future of the entire Credit Suisse branch network.

See also  BingdunDun concept stock Yuanlongyato has a daily limit of 6 consecutive investors seeking goods: can shareholders send one?

You may also like

Does country life solve the housing shortage ?:...

The automotive supply chain pressuring the government: “Now...

The deserved CS tip – and one renounced

Surrogate motherhood, Roccella: “I expect everyone to agree...

This is how the media analyze the bank...

Presenter faints on live TV due to illness....

Where were the board of directors?

The FdI MEP falls asleep in the committee....

Deutsche Bank becomes the next domino?Analyst: The market...

Weapons to Zelensky? Mattarella is silent and follows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy