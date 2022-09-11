Many districts and counties in Hangzhou have issued favorable policies for home purchases, involving home purchase subsidies, provident fund support, subsidies for families with multiple children, group purchase discounts, etc.

On September 10, Hangzhou’s Lin’an District launched eight new real estate market policies, promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market in terms of financial services, housing subsidies, and phased provident fund support policies.

Previously, many districts, counties and cities in Hangzhou, including Chun’an County, Jiande City, and Fuyang District, have successively issued favorable policies for real estate, and the more common ones are the subsidy policies related to purchasing houses. What these places have in common is that they are located in the outer suburbs of Hangzhou, with a large inventory of new houses and a long de-sale cycle.

Lin’an

1.5% subsidy for the purchase of a new house within 3 million yuan

Yesterday, Lin’an District launched 8 “dry goods” to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market in terms of financial services, housing subsidies, and phased provident fund support policies.

Among them, the implementation of housing subsidies is proposed to support rigid and improved housing needs. From September 15, 2022 to March 14, 2023 (subject to the online signing time), a 1.5% subsidy of the total house price will be given to the purchase of newly built commercial housing with a total price of no more than 3 million yuan within the scope of Lin’an. The subsidy will be paid after the real estate purchaser is registered.

By providing housing purchase subsidies to graduates, talents are encouraged to find employment in Lai’an. For doctoral, master’s, undergraduate and college graduates from ordinary colleges and universities who are currently employed and start a business and purchase ordinary commercial housing for the first time from September 15, 2022 to March 14, 2023 “Several Opinions” to provide certain housing subsidies.

Chun’an

Buy a new house can enjoy a variety of subsidies, group purchases up to 5% off

On September 9, Chun’an County launched 10 policies to promote the healthy development of Chun’an County’s real estate market in terms of housing subsidies, improving financial support policies, and optimizing urban layout.

Among them, the content of housing subsidy is the most abundant, including deed tax subsidy for house purchase, consumption subsidy for house purchase, subsidy for just-needed house purchase, subsidy for improvement of house purchase, etc., and these subsidies can be enjoyed cumulatively.

One is to enjoy the deed tax subsidy for house purchase. Buying a newly built commercial residence in Chun’an County will be subsidized according to the amount of 80% of the deed tax to be paid. The subsidy amount is capped by the local retained part of the deed tax actually paid, and the maximum subsidy for a single set is not more than 30,000 yuan.

The second is to enjoy the subsidy for purchasing a house. For those who purchase new commercial housing in Chun’an County, a housing subsidy of 200 yuan per square meter will be granted, and the maximum subsidy for a single set will not exceed 20,000 yuan.

The third is to support rigid housing demand. Those who purchase the first new commercial housing in Chun’an County will receive a housing subsidy of 300 yuan per square meter, with a maximum subsidy of 50,000 yuan per unit.

The fourth is to support improved housing demand. Second- and third-child families of Chun’an household registration personnel and non-Chun’an foreigners who have obtained residence permits and whose children are under 18 (as of August 31, 2022), who purchase new commercial housing in our county, the second child Families will be given a housing subsidy of 100 yuan/square meter; three-child families will be given a housing subsidy of 200 yuan/square meter.

Fifth, support young people to buy houses. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree or above who come to Chung for employment and entrepreneurship (subject to the county’s social security), who purchase new commercial housing for the first time in our county, will receive a housing subsidy of 200 yuan/square meter, with a maximum subsidy of 20,000 yuan per unit.

Sixth, attract foreigners to settle down. Persons with non-resident registration in the county who purchase new commercial housing for the first time in our county will receive a housing subsidy of 200 yuan/square meter, with a maximum subsidy of 20,000 yuan per unit.

Seventh, organize group purchase discounts. Real estate companies take the real estate as a unit, and give discounts to the group purchase of newly built commercial residences in the “active housing pool”, with a discount of 2% for group purchases of 5 units or more; 20 sets and above will be deducted by 4%; group purchase of 50 sets and above will be deducted by 5%.

The subsidy policy will be implemented from the date of issuance of the document until December 31, 2022. The time of buying a house is based on the time when the “Commodity House Sales Contract” is signed online. Those who have rescinded the contract and re-signed or changed the contract are not within the scope of the subsidy. The subsidy funds are guaranteed by the county finance, with a total amount of 80 million yuan. In accordance with the principle of first-purchase, first-subsidy, it will stop when it is completed.