Many electric trucks are canceled – dealers make losses

Dealers are often at a disadvantage in the electric car business, insiders learned from Ford dealers. Tesla

With the introduction of electric trucks, dealers are making losses because many buyers cancel their remaining orders once they have received a vehicle.

As a result, dealers have more to lose than the manufacturers, who post revenue as soon as the truck leaves the factory.

In addition, with the increasing spread of electric vehicles, the order situation will become even more risky in the future, insiders learned from Ford dealers.

In an electric truck market, dealers are often the ones who lose out. While start-ups like Rivian are struggling to fill their orders and long-established companies like Ford and GM are slowing down production of their electric trucks, Tesla’s new Cybertruck has an opportunity to deliver its trucks more efficiently and outperform the competition in the market, some industry experts say.

Customers often place multiple orders and choose the model that arrives first. The other vehicles will be canceled. As a result, the biggest losers in this business are the dealers, according to Karl Brauer, an automotive analyst at iSeeCars.

If, for example, an order for lighting comes in and the customer has already received a Rivian, the dealer has the electric truck in his parking lot without having a guaranteed buyer.

“There are consumers out there and the cars are being produced and the bridge between those two is the dealer,” Brauer said. “Dealers are in this very difficult position where they’re expected to continue absorbing these vehicles that the manufacturers are producing.”

The traders are the canary in the coal mine

Some Ford dealers who spoke to Insider recently said they are already turning down some EV allocations as demand for the cars dwindles. And Ford is not alone. Even Tesla, which is just launching the Cybertruck, has been struggling with bloated inventories this year.

That points to the difficulties that will come with the introduction of electric cars, say industry analysts and executives. Learning from dealers what the demand is like will be crucial for automakers, who are launching more and more electric models in the coming years.

“The dealers know in real time how the market is developing,” said Brauer, “they were always the first warning signals for the automotive industry.”

Retailers also have more to lose than manufacturers. Car companies that work with dealers record a car’s sales as soon as it leaves the factory. That’s one of the biggest advantages that legacy auto companies have over new companies that adopt a direct-sales model.

Unsold inventory costs retailers money, and getting rid of a slow seller usually means taking a loss on discounts.

Contract banks will be more risky in the next few years

As the share of electric cars in the market grows – in the next few years they will reach ten in the US – the type of customers that electric car sellers deal with will change. That will bring more risk, according to Jessica Caldwell, an automotive analyst at Edmunds.

Early customers bought EVs for more emotional reasons and were more willing to wait, suffer through patchy customer service, or deal with a vehicle that had more glitches and quirks. The industry has now largely alienated these customers, and the average car buyer will be less forgiving.

In addition, the auto market is returning to some degree of normality after the pandemic and a global shortage of computer chips have thrown everything off balance for the past three years. And the balancing act of selling EVs to the average customer with long wait times becomes an even riskier proposition.

“Last year everything sold out in a hurry and we were all on long waiting lists whether to buy an EV or not,” said Caldwell, “when stock levels return to normal, the average customer will not be so patient. And that’s going to be the nature of the game for at least the next five to seven years.”

