Business

by admin
　　[Many places in Henan require grass-roots teams to support Foxconn to personally enter the factory to support workers]Cailian News Agency, November 15th, Cailian News Agency reporters learned from a number of front-line grassroots personnel that some areas in Henan are required to play a leading role, and grassroots cadres take the lead to go to Foxconn in Zhengzhou to work for a period of 1-6 months. It is understood that , In the past two days, cadres have gone to Foxconn in Zhengzhou to work for support. (Reporter Wang Ping’an, Li Zhe, intern reporter Liang Song, Cai Associated Press)

