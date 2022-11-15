On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

[Many places in Henan require grass-roots teams to support Foxconn to personally enter the factory to support workers]Cailian News Agency, November 15th, Cailian News Agency reporters learned from a number of front-line grassroots personnel that some areas in Henan are required to play a leading role, and grassroots cadres take the lead to go to Foxconn in Zhengzhou to work for a period of 1-6 months. It is understood that , In the past two days, cadres have gone to Foxconn in Zhengzhou to work for support. (Reporter Wang Ping’an, Li Zhe, intern reporter Liang Song, Cai Associated Press)

Responsible editor: Wang Xiang