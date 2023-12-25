Many stocks revealed this key information and the research list of overseas institutions is released_Oriental Fortune Network

Overseas Institutional Research Stocks Released

In the past 10 trading days, overseas institutions have visited a total of 64 listed companies. According to statistics from the survey date and deadline, in the past 10 trading days (December 11 to December 22), a total of 402 companies were surveyed by the agency. The types of research institutions show that securities companies surveyed 358 companies, accounting for the largest proportion; fund companies surveyed 293 companies, ranking second; overseas institutions visited a total of 64 listed companies.

In the survey list of overseas institutions, OFILM received the most attention with a total of 31 overseas institutions participating in the survey. When the company accepted the survey, it stated that the company’s optical lens business is progressing smoothly, with the penetration of high-end lenses accelerating, and the product structure continuing to improve.

Following OFILM, Eston had a total of 29 overseas institutions participating in the survey. The company noted that the prosperity of the automation industry is closely related to the capital expenditure of downstream industries, and the new energy vehicle field is expected to maintain steady growth next year.

Judging from stock price performance, stocks surveyed by overseas institutions have fallen by an average of 3.05% in the past 10 trading days. Yidao Information’s stock price performance was the most eye-catching, with a cumulative increase of 34.43%. In contrast, Junda shares saw the largest decline, with a cumulative decline of 16.47%.

Currently, 2 stocks among overseas research stocks have released full-year performance forecasts—Eisen shares and Shengmei Shanghai. The performance forecast types are pre-increase and uncertain respectively.

Eisen shares’ performance in 2023 is expected to increase, and the net profit is predicted to be approximately 33 million yuan to 37 million yuan, a change of approximately 41.72% to 58.9% compared with the same period last year. The company stated that since the second quarter of 2023, the domestic semiconductor industry has generally shown a recovery trend, and demand from downstream manufacturers has picked up.

These findings have led to significant fluctuations in stock prices, with concept stocks plummeting in response. Many stocks have revealed key information, and the research list of overseas institutions has been released.

Article source: Databao

Share this: Facebook

X

