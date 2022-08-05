The current market context, characterized by strong uncertainty dictated by high inflation and central banks engaged in restrictive monetary policies, places investors in the need to face this high volatility with the right tools. Traders need technologically advanced tools that allow them to juggle at best in contexts such as the current one. At the same time, the spread of many exchange platforms makes it necessary to carefully analyze the broker to rely on, looking at aspects such as reliability, transparency and variety of the offer.

In addition to the classic financial instruments such as stocks or ETFsmore sophisticated investors can evaluate the use of CFDs that could be useful during bear markets, with the possibility of defending themselves by shorting with the CFD. Specifically, Contracts for Difference are a type of financial instrument whose price derives directly from the value of another investment instrument. CFDs have the characteristic of being a leveraged product and this means that to open a position it is enough to deposit only a small percentage of the total value. This type of trading is aimed at risk-aware traders and speculators. In fact, just as the use of leverage can result in a greater profit, it can at the same time result in a greater loss on open positions. This type of investment involves the risk of losing large sums of money, even higher than the initial invested capital.

XTB’s offering is constantly expanding and currently allows it to operate on a wide range of global markets including over 5,400 instruments. On the XTB online trading platform you can invest in over 2,100 CFDs including stocks, indices, Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and ETFs.

With over 15 years of industry experience, XTB is among the top brokerage firms in Europe and one of the largest brokers in the world, offering its clients instant access to hundreds of global markets. The XTB group has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016 and has proved to be particularly appreciated for its safety and reliability as a broker fully authorized and regulated by some of the largest supervisory authorities in the world such as FCA, KNF and CySEC.

Many advantages of trading with XTB



There are many strengths of XTB broker’s offer such as commission-free trading on over 2,500 shares and real ETFs, for monthly volumes up to 100,000, in 9 countries including (zero commissions up to 100,000 euros, then 0 commission, 2%, for a minimum of 10 euros). In addition, XTB adheres to the compensation fund which insures clients up to a maximum of € 20,000 in the event of the broker’s insolvency. There is also the possibility for Italian clients to trade without commissions (zero commissions up to 100,000 euros, then 0.2% commission, for a minimum of 10EUR) on over 3000 real shares and ETFs (non CFDs) in over a dozen from European countries and the United States.

Innovative platform

Today technology is one of the key elements when it comes to finance and XTB since it launched xStation5, its proprietary trading platform, seeks to constantly improve it in order to make it increasingly reliable and functional for the market. Over the years xStation5 has received many awards and is characterized by having, among other advantages, an impeccable fluidity, with an average execution time of 85 milliseconds.

XTB tries to make trading as accessible as possible, in fact, its platform is currently available in 3 versions: desktop, web and mobile (for smartphones and tablets) and this makes it comfortable and intuitive to use in any context. Within the platform you can find all the tools you need to work on the chart, with over 40 indicators available to choose from, from the simplest to the most advanced, ending with exclusive ones, such as Hosoda wave projections. Last but not least, the information portal integrated in xStation5 will keep you updated on the market. Together with its platform, XTB offers a demo account in order to allow aspiring traders to practice trading for free without putting their capital at risk in any way. All this combined with the ability to trade from charts, the advanced stock scanner and professional assistance 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, contributes to making trading with XTB truly unique. Another thing that sets XTB apart from the competition is the extensive free training offer that it makes available, such as videos, articles, webinars and courses, suitable for all investors regardless of experience level.

All these peculiarities just described have contributed to increasing the popularity and trust of customers for XTB which in May reached the threshold of 525,000 clients, among the top five brokers in the world by client base.