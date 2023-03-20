“Various imponderables result from the complexity of the transaction,” explained ZKB analyst Michael Klien. These included implementation risks and cultural conflicts. Customers who have accounts with both banks and want to spread their risks could also withdraw some of their money.

There could also be legal disputes. “This deal will inevitably provoke legal and political resistance,” said Octavio Marenzi, head of financial consultancy Opimas. The Swiss government used emergency powers to enforce the merger. “Legal challenge by Credit Suisse shareholders, who see their property as unlawfully confiscated, is guaranteed.”