Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate Soaring in Popularity: In-Demand Product Hits Second-Hand Market

Title: Moutai and Dove’s Mao Xiaoling Wine-Filled Chocolate Causes Buying Frenzy, Prices Rise on Second-hand Market

Subtitle: Second Batch of Goods Expected Before National Day, but Stock Availability Uncertain

Chengdu, September 21, 2023 – Moutai and Dove’s collaboration on the new product “Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate” has created a buying frenzy among consumers. The product, which sold out within minutes of its launch, has become highly sought after, with prices rising by 70% to 200% on the second-hand market.

The Moutai ice cream flagship store in Vientiane City, Chengdu, appears relatively deserted in comparison to the bustling crowds during lunchtime. However, just a few days ago, the store witnessed a surge of customers eager to get their hands on the Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate. According to the store clerk, the product was sold out in less than an hour.

The popularity of Mao Xiaoling’s wine-filled chocolate has resulted in high speculation and a scarcity of supply. Many stores across the country have sold out, prompting the need for replenishment. Reassuring customers, Maotai International Hotel’s WeChat public account urged them to consume rationally and purchase through official channels.

The second batch of goods is currently en route, expected to arrive before the National Day. However, the exact quantity remains uncertain as allocation decisions are made by authorities. The release of the second batch is anticipated to offer more variety, including 6-piece packages, to meet the increasing demand.

In response to the online hype, the Moutai ice cream flagship store clerk stated that there was no need for excessive promotion, as the product would eventually be widely available. The initial limited nationwide availability has contributed to the hype surrounding Moutai’s wine-filled chocolate, reminiscent of the frenzy caused by Moutai ice cream’s launch last year.

The surge in demand for Moutai’s cross-border collaborations signifies the brand’s strong market presence. However, the rise in prices and speculative selling practices have raised concerns about market disruptions. Consumers are advised to remain cautious and seek official channels for purchasing the product.

As hot-hyped concepts and limited supply do not align with market rules, consumers are expected to become more rational in their purchasing decisions. The second batch of Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate is eagerly awaited, and its arrival is expected to provide fans with a greater chance to procure the sought-after product.

Photo Caption: Moutai Ice Cream Flagship Store in Vientiane City, Chengdu (Image source: Daily reporter Xiong Jianan)

Sources:

1. “Mao Xiaoling Liquor Heart Chocolate is out of stock everywhere. Store clerk: New arrivals are expected to arrive before the National Day.” – Daily Economic News

2. “Merchants who are hotly speculated online for twice the price premium: unable to tell the source of goods, but guaranteed to be authentic.” – Daily Economic News

3. “Moutai and Dove’s Mao Xiaoling Wine-Filled Chocolate Causes Buying Frenzy, Prices Rise on Second-hand Market.” – Daily Economic News

4. Cover photo source: Xiong Jianan, Daily reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

