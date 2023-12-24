Home » MapMetrics: The New Navigation App That Pays You to Use It
MapMetrics: The New Navigation App That Pays You to Use It

MapMetrics: The New Navigation App That Pays You to Use It

A new navigation app called MapMetrics has been launched, offering users high precision maps and the ability to earn cryptocurrency while using the app. The app, which uses data from OpenStreetMap, promises more accurate maps than Google Maps and Waze. Users can also create custom routes, receive real-time traffic information, and be rewarded with cryptocurrencies for using the app. While MapMetrics offers more accurate maps and personalized routes compared to Google Maps and Waze, the latter two offer additional features such as satellite images and real-time user location. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store.

