Maquiladoras in Juarez Face Technical Stoppages and Personnel Cuts Amid Economic Slowdown in the United States

Title: Maquiladoras in Juárez Facing Production Slowdown and Job Losses Amid US Economic Slowdown

Technical stoppages, personnel cuts, and even the closure of third shifts have become necessary measures for some maquiladoras in Juárez as they face a drop in production due to the economic slowdown in the United States. Economist Erika Donjuan Callejo has commented on this concerning trend.

While this scenario is specific to certain sectors, the rest of the companies in the city continue to grow under the ‘nearshoring’ phenomenon. However, the United States‘ slowdown is gradually affecting employment, with a decrease from 514,910 jobs in April to 513,322 jobs in June.

Callejo stated, “It is not all the companies in Juárez that are affected, but there are some that are experiencing technical strikes or production pauses due to the slowdown.” Previously, Sergio Colín Chávez, president of Index Juárez, highlighted that the automotive and home appliance sectors, which heavily rely on exports to the United States, have been hit the hardest.

As a result, production in these sectors has dropped by up to 30 percent, leading to staff cuts. However, the dismissed personnel are finding alternative employment opportunities, thanks to the expansion of some maquiladoras and the arrival of new ones through ‘nearshoring.’

Interestingly, Callejo emphasized that despite the current economic crisis in the United States, Juárez may not be hit as hard as in previous crises. This is mainly due to the influx of new investments in the region. Unlike the 2008 crisis, when many companies relocated to China, Callejo believes that the current situation is different because companies are choosing to stay in Juárez despite the slowdown in the United States.

Moreover, the economist pointed out that more American companies are actually arriving in Juárez in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global supply chains. The pandemic taught these companies that relocating their production processes far from home paralyzed their operations and caused a worldwide surge in inflation.

In conclusion, while some maquiladoras in Juárez are grappling with production slowdowns and job losses due to the economic slowdown in the United States, the city as a whole is still experiencing growth through ‘nearshoring.’ The current crisis presents a unique situation where more American companies are actually choosing to invest in Juárez, recognizing the benefits of proximity and reducing reliance on overseas production.

