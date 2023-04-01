Mara Venier in the barracks after the tweets from the hacked Mediaset account

“Say hello to Silvy.” So Mara Venier posted on Instagram his decision to report to the carabinieri the unknown persons who, after having hacked the Twitter profile of Mediaset they called her and Barbara D’Urso of the “sluts”. Obviously the presenter did not report the “Biscione” who indeed promptly closed her account, the only official that contained all the comments on the company’s programs.

Venier chose to report the incident and posed in front of the police station with several soldiers. At her way, she took it with a smile. But she chose not to let an unworthy affair pass.

