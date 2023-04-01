Home Business Mara Venier: “Say hello to Silvy”. And report the offensive tweets to the police
Business

Mara Venier: “Say hello to Silvy”. And report the offensive tweets to the police

by admin
Mara Venier: “Say hello to Silvy”. And report the offensive tweets to the police

Mara Venier in the barracks by the carabinieri

Mara Venier in the barracks after the tweets from the hacked Mediaset account

“Say hello to Silvy.” So Mara Venier posted on Instagram his decision to report to the carabinieri the unknown persons who, after having hacked the Twitter profile of Mediaset they called her and Barbara D’Urso of the “sluts”. Obviously the presenter did not report the “Biscione” who indeed promptly closed her account, the only official that contained all the comments on the company’s programs.

Venier chose to report the incident and posed in front of the police station with several soldiers. At her way, she took it with a smile. But she chose not to let an unworthy affair pass.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Insurance in Ania: fast contract times, 210 euros will no longer be enough in the autumn

You may also like

Accused: Trump threatens criminal proceedings / Shut down:...

the government plan in five steps

Fiat joins the BMW Future Alliance

Enrico Letta was left without a job: not...

The price of SSD and other storage has...

These are the travel trends for 2023 from...

Ferragni puts her business in order: Sisterhood Srl...

What UBS is trading with Credit Suisse

The alarm is still on!The inflation rate in...

Labor market in March 2023: Weak spring recovery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy