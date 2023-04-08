Maraio (PSI): “With the Schlein a barrier against the sovereigns as in Spain”

“La Russa’s phrases on Via Rasella? They weren’t an institutional misgrammation as the premier says but a clumsy attempt to rewrite history”. Enzo Maraio, secretary of the Italian Socialist Party since 2019, tells Affaritaliani.it his vision of progressivism and the hope of a breakthrough with Elly Schlein after the “beat” of the last political elections.

Maraio, in the last elections the PSI allied itself with the PD, and you spoke words of great appreciation towards the then secretary Enrico Letta. How will the relationship between the parties change after the election of Elly Schlein as leader of the Democratic Party?

Letta was able to lead the Democratic Party in a delicate moment of great difficulty, with balance and responsibility, in a phase in which right-wing sovereign parties were on the rise throughout Europe. Elly Schlein has started a season of renewal in Italian politics but has also laid the foundations for opening a phase of collaboration between the various traditions within the Democratic Party: I consider these two factors to be very important and the effect in the polls is starting to show. Elly knows that in order to be competitive and win the elections, she must build a plural and inclusive movement around herself, which shares with the other parties and movements issues that can no longer be postponed such as the fight against precarious work, the affirmation of school and public health and social rights alongside civil ones, because opposition tout court is no longer enough while there is a right-centre government that is getting stronger and has left the weakest behind. The socialists have embarked on a process of building a reformist socialist area that ‘covers’ that political space which is currently lacking in the Italian left. With the States General of Italian socialism we intend to affirm the social democratic policies that have been lacking in our country in recent years and which would instead have stemmed the rise of the sovereignists, as happened in Sanchez’s socialist Spain. It is our contribution to that plural area which is urgently needed to face the challenges of complexity.

