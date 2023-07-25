Home » Marattin: “The three levels of judgment must apply to everyone without discounts”
by admin
No discounts, the three degrees of judgment of the tax justice must remain so. Luigi Marattin, deputy and economic manager of Italia Viva, blocks the way for the proposal of the majority.

For FdI, the dispute with the tax authorities must be stopped after the first degree, if the taxpayer wins. Is it a viable solution?

“No. If, by virtue of a reasonable doubt, one enters the principle that if the citizen is “acquitted” in the first instance the proceeding is interrupted, then it should apply to all types of justice: civil, criminal, tax, administrative.

