Switzerland’s top banker: “As the head of a bank that makes a loss, you don’t get a bonus” Bankers Association President Marcel Rohner supports the CS deal. He also doesn’t believe that the Swiss financial center will have an image problem as a result.

Marcel Rohner, President of the Swiss Bankers Association. Bild: Christian Merz/Keystone

He knows that the question of banker bonuses is likely to be hotly debated again following the forced takeover of CS by UBS. Marcel Rohner, President of the Bankers Association, expects “an emotional discussion”, as he told the press in Zurich on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he does not want to get involved with his banking association, the question of remuneration is a matter for private contractors. But he still had a message: “As the head of a bank that makes a loss, you don’t get a bonus.” And Rohner made it clear that this maxim also applies to himself. In 2007, 2008 and 2009 he himself did not receive a bonus from UBS, whose boss he was for a short time and which had to be rescued by the state at the time.