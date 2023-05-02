Marcell Jacobs, furious quarrel between his ex and his wife

Furious quarrel between Renata Erik Szabo e Nicole Dazaor the former and current wife of the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs. Theater of the clash that took place on Sunday 30 April the awards ceremony of the athletics meeting in Desenzano. And in between Jeremy, the nine-year-old son the athlete had with Szabo, when they were both 19 years old. A complicated situation, with the mother of the child who had already spared no controversy in the past on social media due to the father’s lack of presence in the child’s life.

The controversial posts of Renata Erika Szabo: “Far from this fake world”

On the first day, Saturday, everything seemed to have gone well: Jacobs had met his son. Then in the night Szabo’s new polemical post: «Until today I wondered why at the age of 20 I found myself raising a child alone and I was unable to give him a present father, who loves him madly as he deserves. I always hoped that one day he could wake up from this dream or nightmare. Today was a day that made me understand a lot of things and it helped me a lot: I realized how lucky my baby and I are to live a real and happy life: that fake world doesn’t belong to usuntil today I was hoping for something that doesn’t actually exist but I realized how much we’re actually better off without it».

The quarrel between the ex and Jacobs’ wife and the report to the carabinieri

Then, on Sunday the situation escalated. By protocol, little Jeremy had obtained the pass to be close to his father during the awards, with his mother instead excluded. This would have annoyed the woman, who did not particularly like the fact that her son had found himself part of the ceremony while her desire was to spend time with her father. So Szabo decided to take Jeremy out. Gesture that he did not like vivian, mother of Jacobs and grandmother of Jeremy. A discussion arose which the grandmother herself – who had always found herself mediating in the complex situation – seemed to have managed to quell.

But it was precisely at that moment that Nicole, Jacobs’ current partner and mother of his two other children, arrived. Antony e Megan, that he would have pulled Szabo’s hair in front of his son’s eyes after having addressed her. In the afternoon, Szabo’s complaint would arrive at i carabinieri of Desenzano: “The most serious thing is that everything happened in front of the eyes of a child who was terrified. And the threats from his father are above all serious: I will proceed through legal channels”, he commented on social media.

