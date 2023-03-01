March 3 is the WildLife Daywhich celebrates the priceless value of wild flora and fauna

March 3 is celebrated on WildLife Daythe world wildlife day, promoted by the United Nations to celebrate fauna and Flora of the planet and the fundamental contribution that the wild species damage to our life and the health of ecosystems.

This year’s theme is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” and invites us to reflect on ours responsibility Of to protect the magnificent diversity of life on Earth.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of CITES, the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which was signed in 1973.

Although human activities have caused the degradation of forests, grasslands, productive farmland, oceans, rivers, seas and lakes and an estimated 1 million species are on the verge of extinctionthe good news is that we have the tools and solutions to reduce biodiversity loss on Earth.

Il WildLife Day it also represents an important opportunity to raise public awareness of the importance of ecosystem restoration and of protection of key speciesvulnerable or endangered.

Protecting endangered species and ecosystems and restoring wild populations or portions of habitat in those areas where the impact of man has been more dramatic with ambitious actions are two sides of the same coin. In Italia they are different key species with one precarious state of conservation, which require concrete and ambitious actions. These represent pieces of particular relevance in an ecosystem whose presence guarantees the correct balance and allows the existence of other species.

With their disappearance, the ecosystem would lose many of its characteristics and many other species, whose existence depends on them, would face extinction. Because of this conserving, reintroducing or strengthening the populations of these key species is equivalent to safeguarding entire ecosystems and communities of species.

Protecting existing biodiversity is no longer enough. It serves activate restoration processes of the most degraded ecosystems, re-establish ecological connectivity and favor the return of key species, which with their presence favor the recovery of entire communities and can guarantee a future for our “wild life”. This is what the so-called also provides Restoration Lawthe regulatory instrument dedicated specifically to environmental restoration, which we hope will be formally adopted by the European Parliament this year.

