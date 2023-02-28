Pensions, March increases. The figures

Pensions, increases coming in March 2023. “The pension slip, accessible via an online service, is the document that allows pensioners to verify the amount disbursed each month by INPS and to know the reasons why this amount may vary”, explains a note from INPS which communicates the payment date which will take place with a value date of 1st March.

“As already communicated, pending the approval of the 2023 budget law, the INPS has attributed the revaluation of pensions and welfare benefits from 1 January 2023 to the extent of 100% in all cases in which the pension amount cumulative was included in the limit of four times the minimum treatment paid in the year 2022 (equal to 2,101.52 euros)”, reads the website. “Following the approval of Law No. 197 of 29 December 2022, INPS then calculated the equalization relating to pension benefits whose cumulative amount is more than 4 times the minimum benefit according to the amount brackets and relative percentages provided for by article 1, paragraph 309”, is explained by emphasizing: “The amount of the pension was, therefore, updated from the month of March 2023 and the arrears of equalization referring to the months of January and February 2023 were also paid”.

“For the period 2023-2024, the automatic revaluation of pension benefits, according to the mechanism established by article 34, paragraph 1, of the law of 23 December 1998, n. 448, is recognized:

a) for total pension benefits equal to or less than four times the minimum INPS benefit, to the extent of 100 per cent;

b) for pension benefits totaling more than four times the minimum INPS benefit and with reference to the total amount of the benefits:

