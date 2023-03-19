Single allowance, widows and widowers still discriminated against

Around the 20th of this month will arrive thesingle check of March. But for single-parent families, mainly widowers and widowers, nothing to do. The INPS circular has very partially corrected the sensational discrimination that affects those who have lost a husband, wife or partner, partner and have children. The increase of 30 euros per month per child is recognized only if the death occurred in the year in which the single allowance was introduced.

Thus the INPS communication: “Taking into account the greater fragility of widowed households, with the conforming opinion of the Ministry of Labor – reads a message from INPS a few days ago – we inform you that the bonus for the second recipient is automatically paid of income to widows and widowers for the deaths of the working parent which occurred in the relevant year in which the allowance is recognised”.

And whoever was widowed or widowed in 2021 or 2020 or 2019 or before that has no right? Discrimination adds to discrimination. Second-class citizens and second-class citizens. The government has promised that “it is working”, but so far no results.

