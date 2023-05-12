Marche, industrial exports grew by 20% in 2022

Listen to the audio version of the article

According to forecasts, 2022 was to be a difficult year for the manufacturing industry of the Marches, a region in transition for Europe and targeted for at least a decade by exogenous (from the earthquake to the flood) and endogenous (from the reorganization of the banking system to the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis), which have added to the critical issues that have attacked the country system, from the increase in the cost of raw materials and energy to the difficulty of finding skilled labour.

Pfizer in Ascoli: pharmaceutical exports +481%

On the other hand, it was a year marked by growth in all the main indicators and for all sectors, first those that started further back such as footwear and clothing, with better performances than the national average. Starting with the export numbers, which grow for the second consecutive year. But if those of 2021 represented the reaction to the fall caused by Covid, the +19.8% of 2022 seems to herald structural growth, also because it is purified by the abnormal increase in the pharmaceutical sector (+481%) generated by the international flows of the Pfizer plant of Ascoli Piceno, which – if considered – would bring growth to +82.4%, the best of the year in Italy.

«If the prospects for exports remain so solid – observes Marco Cucculelli, professor of applied economics at the Polytechnic of the Marches – it will be important for companies to improve their ability to introspect the markets, through disaggregated analyzes of product by country, and to adopt a organizational and managerial structure capable of following up on the scouting activity, so as to reach potentially distant markets».

Industrial production: +2.1%

Exports dragged along industrial production, which grew by 2.1% (+0.1% in Italy) and, with a positive domino effect, also on the employed (+7.1% those in industry and +16 .4% in construction, respectively against +1.7% and +8.4% of the national average), with clear benefits on the employment rate (66.8% against 60.1%), on the overall unemployment rate (6 .2% compared to 8.1%) and young people (13.4% compared to 18%).

The final expenditure on investments also increased, which mainly benefited from the activity of medium and large companies: they increased by 11.1% compared to the previous year, a more significant change compared to that recorded in 2021 (+ 5.3%). Also in this case it is a better result than expected, influenced by the restart of activities induced by the improved international climate, with the largest companies which have resumed capital accumulation activities in a more evident way; the contribution provided by the incentives envisaged for the acquisition of high-tech capital goods was also positive.