A few days ago UniCredit issued its first “Low Barrier” Cash Collect certificates on baskets of US shares on the Euro TLX market of Borsa Italiana. He explained the new features of these products to us Marco Medici, Head of Public Distribution Italy – UniCreditin an interview granted to FinanzaOnline.

Why this choice at a time when volatility is at its lowest?

“As UniCredit, we always pay close attention to the market momentum and the needs of investors” says Medici. “Right now – specifies the manager – we are seeing not only low volatility, but above all an increase in interest rates which have distribute the interest over all that is the bond sector. After many years of zero interest rates, investors therefore have a wider range of investment products available than in previous years”.

Not just rising rates. Investors have not forgotten what happened in the past. “At the same time – explains Medici – 2022 made us understand how even barriers considered ‘deep’ could not be safe. We have therefore noticed a change of attention towards domestic underlyings and towards products with a more conservative risk/reward profile. Our latest issues therefore go in this direction”.

What are the special features of the new issue?

The new Certificates are an evolution of the classic Cash Collect which brings together different elements sought by investors. As Medici explains, “The latest issue envisages two Cash Collect-type products that have a basket of three American securities as their underlying. Among the main features we find the payment of monthly unconditional fixed premiumsa three-year maturity (January 2026) and the option of autocall starting from the sixth month with a step-down feature”.

Characteristics already seen up to now in the UniCredit product range. So what makes them so new? “The peculiarity – underlines the manager – lies in having a barrier (which will only be observed at maturity, as the premiums are fixed) set at 40% of the initial value. There barrier at 40%, the step down effect on the autocall and unconditionally paid premiums are all characteristics that make these products particularly resilient”.

Do we find these defensive elements also in other Certificates?

“This issue is the latest addition to a range of particularly conservative products” states Medici, specifying that “in December we launched the Cash Collects on index baskets with a 40% protection barrier and the Cash Collects on shares with 100% of the protected capital”.

2023 saw the issuance of new ranges of Certificates. In January, Medici points out, “we launched the Cash Collects on the market with a 50% barrier and equipped with an airbag effect”. The latter is a mechanism that makes the tool particularly resilient at the time of maturityto. As the manager explains, “the Airbag associated with a 50% barrier and fixed premiums (another feature of these products) ensures that even in the event of sharp declines in the underlyings, the volatility of the price of the Certificates is limited”.

To better understand the mechanism of the airbag effect, Medici gives a concrete example: “when at maturity the worst underlying is below the barrier value, let’s say at -60% compared to the initial value, the redemption value will be equal to 80 euros”. The airbag therefore helps to limit losses compared to an investment in a classic Cash Collect. “The unconditional monthly premiums that have been paid for the entire duration of the investment must then be added to this repayment value”.

Are there any news coming in the Certificate area?

“The idea is to keep working to have one range of investment solutions as wide as possible” declares Medici. “We want to be the reference issuer for the financial advisor looking for products for his clients’ portfolios, for the trader who wants leveraged products, for the retail investor who wants the product to invest in a certain macro theme” . The manager concludes: “we are a reference issuer for Italian investors and we want to continue to be so”.