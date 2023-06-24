Home » Marco Polo teams up with Brazilian startup Lume Robotics to launch first self-driving minibus VentureBeat The Machine
Gasgoo Auto News According to foreign media reports,Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo partners with Brazilian autonomous mobility startup Lume Robotics, launched the first self-driving minibus prototype in South America. The project took more than two years and was developed in collaboration with several Brazilian companies to integrate self-driving technology into the Volare Attack 8, allowing it to drive fully autonomously without any remote intervention or monitoring.

Image credit: Marcopolo

Self-driving minibus prototypeThe testing phase of the program will start in December 2022. After a successful initial phase, in March 2023, the prototype was evaluated for the first time in a real working environment at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Tubarão.

Marco Polo emphasized that the self-driving technology developed for the minibus has the potential to be applied to all Marco Polo buses equipped with automatic transmissions. However, the Volare Attack 8 was chosen as the ideal model for this phase of the study due to its versatility and established market presence.

Marco Polo and Lume Robotics have successfully developed a self-driving minibus prototype, representing an important step forward for self-driving mobility solutions in South America.

André Vidal Armaganijan, CEO of Marco Polo: “We have strengthened our leadership in the development of mobility solutions. Autonomous vehicles are an example of innovations that meet global trends and meet the challenges of modern cities.”

Rânik Guidolini, CEO of Lume Robotics, said: “Thanks to the cooperation between Lume and Marco Polo, Brazil is one of the main countries leading autonomous driving technology. We will continue to develop projects that bring safety benefits and operational efficiencies to mobility systems .”

