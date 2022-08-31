Listen to the audio version of the article

Mare Group, the Campania holding specialized in innovation management, enabling technologies for industry and cultural heritage and process digitization, has acquired 52% of Delta Aves, a company specialized in designing and implementing prototype solutions for the manufacturing industry . The remaining 48% will be subject to a call option starting from 2028. Delta Aves, based in Sant’Antonio Abate (NA), is a small company with thirty years of experience gained by participating in programs in the aerospace sector.

Mare Group thus takes a further step forward in its growth path. The new acquisition is consistent with the recently announced “Mare Wave 2022-2025” Business Plan, which provides for the continuation of a growth path by external lines. A journey that began in 2019 with the acquisition of the innovative SME SpinVector and continued in recent years with the entry into the Group of Mate Consulting, Hard & Soft House and Eclettica.

The group has ten offices in Italy

With over 500 customers, 280 employees and a turnover of 30 million euros in 2021, the Campania group deals with enabling technologies 4.0, process digitization and experiential use of cultural heritage. Thanks to continuous investments in R&D (equal to 20% of turnover) and to the collaboration with universities and national and international research centers, the group aims to satisfy and stimulate the need for innovation with an integrated strategy of product, services and technology through three business units dedicated to consulting, digital technology and engineering. Today it has ten offices in Italy, including Turin and Milan, it is present in three continents with operational and commercial offices, it retains its headquarters in Pomigliano d’Arco (NA), where it was born about 20 years ago. With its three business units – Mare Consulting (consulting), Mare Digital (technology), Mare Industrial (engineering) – it designs and implements technological innovation for Industry, for SMEs and for the Public Administration.

100 million goal

«Our work starts from the analysis of business needs – explains Giovanni Caturano, innovation director – SMEs must be helped to identify how to improve efficiency and which technologies to adopt. In a second phase we propose enabling technologies. We are attentive to the world of work and we study how to improve processes and improve safety ». “By the end of the year we will reach a turnover of 50 million – says Antonio Maria Zinno CEO of Mare Group – and in 2025 we will reach 100 million”.