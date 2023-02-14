Listen to the audio version of the article

Marelli contributed key technologies to the creation of Maserati’s first electric car. From electric motors to Full Led matrix headlights, the collaboration sought to bring together the best of the know-how of the two companies for the relaunch and entry into the electric world of the Modena brand.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore: up to 1200 HP of power

The exceptional performance of Granturismo Folgore (a maximum installed power of 1200 hp) is guaranteed by one of the most compact solutions on the automotive market as regards electric motors, entirely developed and produced in-house by Marelli in the Modugno plant in Bari ( Italy). Both the product and its specific production process, characterized by extreme efficiency, were developed in the record time of just two years. The electric propulsion system is based on advanced 800 Volt Marelli electric motors, one located on the front axle and two on the rear one (all with 300 kW of power), the result of the company’s know-how in the field of electrification for the motorsport sector, with relative technological fallout for applications intended for series production. The real power discharged to the ground on the four driving wheels instead reaches 760 horsepower with a peak of 830 hp.

The declared range is 450 km Wltp and can use power outlets of up to 270 kW. Thanks to the high levels of power density achieved (9.2 kW/kg) and the total torque of 1350 Nm, these engines ensure exceptional performance and comfort driving, as well as having one of the best weight/power ratios on the market. But it was not the only field of collaboration; in fact, Marelli contributed to the distinctive design of the lighting system of the new Modena electric car with its own full LED headlights which, on specific trim levels, also include the ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam Matrix) adaptive matrix lighting system. Furthermore, in terms of connectivity, the vehicle is equipped with a Marelli telematics control unit.

Marelli: over a decade of experience and a high level production system

Marelli has been active in the development of electric motors for over a decade and boasts a range of 400 and 800 Volt electric propulsion systems, featuring three-phase permanent magnet synchronous technology, high torque density, high performance cooling system and speeds up to 25,000 rpm In addition to electric motors, Marelli develops and manufactures all essential powertrain and thermal components for the management, control and optimization of the entire energy flow in electric vehicles, including inverters and power electronics, integrated e-axle systems (electrified axles), battery management systems and products that allow you to control all thermal systems of the vehicle.

Excellent product characteristics and performance are also ensured by the relative top-level production process, specifically designed and manufactured in the Marelli factory in Modugno, in the province of Bari. Exploiting the internal engineering and production capacities, latest generation processes have been adopted, starting from the production of the rotor, in which a cryogenic cooling process, which reaches a temperature of about minus 200°, ensures perfect insertion of the shaft into the rotor pack. The manufacture of the stator is also based on an exclusive process which involves forming the “hairpins” in two phases: the first in 2D and the second in 3D.