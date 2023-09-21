Marelli, the redundancies after the closure of the Crevalcore plant

Listen to the audio version of the article

The factory in Venaria Reale, in the province of Turin, where front headlights for cars are produced in a continuous cycle, without social safety nets and with 100% saturation. And that of Tolmezzo, in the Automotive Lighting production area of ​​Carnia, which mainly supplies German car manufacturers.

Marelli’s industrial presence in Italy is flanked by industrial hubs where volumes and production are growing and realities facing greater unknowns. This is the case of the factories where traditional engines are worked on, starting with Bari, or those – Melfi and Sulmona – linked to a double mandate for supplies for a single customer, Stellantis. Marelli in Italy has 11 production plants and over 7,200 employees. The decision to close the Crevalcore factory, in the Bologna area, was born in this industrial context, stressed by the transition towards electric mobility and made complex by Marelli’s need to overcome the fragile single-supply scheme.

150 million investments

The national champion of automotive components, which entered the scope of the KKR fund in 2019, with 50 thousand employees and around 170 factories and Research and Development centers in Asia, America, Europe and Africa, is suffering from the difficult moment in the automotive sector, especially in Europe , and also runs the risk of seeing its roots in Italy reduced. Which however does not happen to big players like Faurecia, in France, or to the large group of German groups, starting with Bosch, ZF and Schaeffler. Good industrial relations, net of the rift regarding the Crevalcore factory, however, have seen constant dialogue with the unions and punctual management of the production units in recent years. The company has guaranteed 150 million in investments between 2022 and 2023, but the unions, also in light of the rift over Crevalcore, are worried about the social cost of the transition and are asking for a plan that involves the Government and the Regions.

Where are the redundancies

In Caivano, Campania, Marelli produces exhaust systems (Green Technology Solutions). Part of the production coming from a secondary hub in Venaria will be welcomed here, while new production is expected in 2024 which will improve the economic situation of the factory where 14 new employees will be hired. For Melfi (bodywork components) the negotiation with Stellantis concluded positively and the plant will see growth, thanks to a new order, in volumes and profitability starting from 2025, even if the redundancies are quantified at 80 employees, with active shock absorbers.

Also for Sulmona (500 employees), the outcome of the negotiations with Stellantis for future supplies, not only destined for the Fiat Professional world, will be decisive. Here the declared redundancies amount to 90 people, growing to 135 in 2024. The production related to to the Powertrain, traditional and electric. Here the estimated redundancies rise to 162 next year. The most important reconversion initiatives will have to be concentrated in the Apulian factory, already affected by the training plan created with the New Skills Fund. Bologna remains the heart of the Group’s development activity in Italy with research and development activities on electric motors and alternative fuels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

