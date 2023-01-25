Listen to the audio version of the article

Good news for Barabino & Partners from the Mergermarket PR Advisors Ranking 2022: the company founded by Luca Barabino confirms its leadership on the Italian market, positioning itself in first place both by number of deals, with 102 deals compared to the 75 in the last ranking, and by value of transactions, which together amount to 56.4 billion dollars compared to approximately 25 billion USD, again in the previous ranking. Furthermore, the company maintains its significant position in Europe, reaching sixth place both for deal count and for total value of deals, distinguishing itself within a purely international panorama.

Barabino & Partners remains the only non-Anglo-Saxon company in the Top 10 Global by deal count, positioning itself in ninth place with 104 transactions followed and in eleventh place by value of deals, a result that underlines the company’s constant commitment to assisting Italian companies in their internationalization paths by enhancing the peculiarities of «Made in Italy».

«B&P’s positioning at world and European level and the “double” leadership that materialize again in the 2022 ranking – comments the CEO Luca Barabino – highlight the role played by our company as a competent, trusted partner recognized by the market, whether it is composed by companies and financial or law firms, in the implementation of their strengthening strategies on the Italian and international market». Federico Steiner adds that «with reference to the Italian market, the result obtained and certified by the Mergermarket data is the result of the company’s ability to grasp new trends, through a quality and quantity of professional resources, allowing it to offer distinctive solutions in the wake of a which, moreover, has been profoundly innovated and transformed over the last few years».

The ranking published by Mergermarket, an independent international institution specialized in monitoring and processing data relating to M&A deals at an international level, confirms the primacy and leadership of Barabino & Partners in the financial communication of extraordinary transactions in the Italian market. With over 140 resources, eight operating offices in Italy and abroad and – based on the 2021 financial statements – over 20 million in aggregate revenues and an EBITDA in excess of 5.5 million euros, B&P confirms its international vocation.