Maria De Filippi, boom in profits for Fascino. How much would he earn with dividends, millionaire receipts

Maria De Filippi, boom in profits for Fascino. Millionaire receipts for the queen of Canale 5

Maria De Filippi unstoppable. In 2022, Charma half-owned production company owned by Queen of Channel 5 and half from Mediaset, grossed 75.3 million, recording profits of almost 12 million euros. To reveal it is Italy Today.

Among the television successes, giants of the Italian programming such as “You’ve Got Mail”, “Amici”, “Men and women” e “You are worth it”.

Returning to the accounts, revenues saw a 14.8% growth compared to 2021, while profits boomed by 83.3%. With regard to shareholders’ equity, however, the situation becomes even more solid considering the result of 40 million euros, up sharply compared to 33.2 million in 2021.

At the level of dividendshe explains again Italy Todayif all the profits were distributed to the shareholders, the “mistress” Maria De Filippi it would collect around 5.9 million euros.

