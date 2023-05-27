Home » Maria Latella and Daniela Santanchè “twins” look in Trento
Business

Maria Latella and Daniela Santanchè “twins” look in Trento

by admin
Maria Latella and Daniela Santanchè “twins” look in Trento

Maria Latella and Daniela Santanchè dressed alike at the Trento Economics Festival

He seems to hear them, while they see, meet, talk to each other: “Come on, you too in sugar paper? Unbelievable, even you in a suit”. The amusing incident has for protagonists Maria Latella and the minister Daniela Santanchè. The two, protagonists of a panel at the Trento Festival of Economics, presented themselves dressed alike. And who knows if the policy of Fratelli d’Italia, very attentive to the look and historical lover of Hermès bags, will not have cursed his wardrobe. Or if Latella didn’t do the same.

Why be on stage dressed alike in a buttoned up trouser suit sugar paper color is a slip of style for those who have always cared about every single detail. But it is to be believed that the two, who have known each other for a lifetime, will have dismissed the incident as a simple “misunderstanding”. But next time, we can swear, they’ll definitely send a message via WhatsApp. If only for a selfie you tell the look they will wear. Prudence, as they say, is never too much.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pfizer-BioNTech: new agreement with the EU for 1.8 billion additional doses of vaccines

You may also like

Confindustria: Italy still growing, but slowing down. On...

AIʱĳAPPʲô – OFweekͨ

“This price war will cost many bicycle dealers...

“On rare earths the clash of the future....

Woman makes over $220,000 a year through Facebook...

Bank of Jiangsu launched the first batch of...

Does Putin really have coal shipped to the...

Appointments Rai, even Augias meditates his farewell. Are...

Prime Broker from Scalable Capital: This is how...

JPMorgan: the dive into AI with a ChatGPT...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy