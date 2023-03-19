Maria Mazza enchants Instagram fans. Look at the pictures

Mary Mazza brakeless. The “doctor” of Next anotherCanale 5’s pre-evening flagship program and hosted by Paul Bonolis, makes your Instagram followers “pale” with a breathtaking photo to say the least. Eye-catching neckline and curves in “super” view.

The post, hit by a flood of likes and comments, is full of compliments for the show girl born in the United States and under the team of Mediaset. “Wonderful, I always follow you on Canale 5!” comments a fan of the actress. “My absolute favorite of Avanti another”, writes a user instead.

