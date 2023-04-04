Finland, Sanna Marin and that unperceived widespread discontent

The Finland he rejected Sanna Marin, the icon of the left: charming and extravagant. But this was not enough for get her re-elected. “He spends too much“, detractors have reproached her by criticizing the public spending of her program. “It shines too much” is the opinion of the voters, even now that the electoral posters have all been taken down: too many followers on Instagram, too many newspaper covers, too many night sorties (with a war on the border and NATO membership to take home). The Finnish elections on Sunday they looked like a referendum on Sanna Marin, icon of the left and female leadership. That came out third with 19.9% ​​of the vote (43 seats). Young, charming and radical (especially in this campaign, in which she snatched votes from the Greens and the Left), the 37-year-old Marin was the premier with the most visibility that Finland have ever had.

Petteri Orpothe leader of the National Coalition Party that won the elections (20.8% of the votes, 48 ​​seats), – continues the Corriere – is a middle-aged ex-military bit shy and liberal: its antithesis. “We have lost on the economy“, observes the number 2 of the party Matias Mäkynen, 32 years old, the morning after the defeat. His breakfast, at the table of the Presidentti Hotel where the evening before there was the party (so to speak) at the end of the campaign, was almost intact.” We have not for example put a cap on gas prices“. The Marin government has accumulated 40 billion in debt. Orpo won by promising 6 cuts on public housing and unemployment benefits, «but we think it will have to cut also on school» concludes Mäkynen. Social democracy, that is, costs. And the global crisis it makes itself felt here too.

