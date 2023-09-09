Marina Berlusconi does not want to get into politics. While Pier Silvio…

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Marina Berlusconi

The reorganization of Fininvest and the choices of Marina and Pier Silvio

While the matter regarding Silvio Berlusconi’s economic legacy seems to have come to an end, it still remains to be understood what to do with the – in some ways even more weighty – policy of the former prime minister. As reported by Corriere della Sera, Marina Berlusconi’s intention is to concentrate on the family holding, Fininvest, which the Cavaliere wanted to leave in the hands of her and her brother Pier Silvio. The affairs are too delicate, the two sons from the former prime minister’s first marriage are too experienced to allow “interventions” by the other three offspring, who have been properly placed and who will be able to continue their different activities, while maintaining robust stakes in the interior of the family holding company.

What does the greater commitment of the first daughter of Silvio Berlusconi, favored and highly appreciated by the Knight who not only gave her the keys to his empire, but also elected her as his advisor and his first ally, will be seen in the next few days. It is no coincidence that it was the president of Mondadori, a month after the death of her father, who recalled the legal events that tormented him throughout his life. And between Carla Dall’Olio’s two children she has always been the more pugnacious one, while Pier Silvio had the role of peacemaker.

For a few weeks, rumors had spread that Marina might be the one to take up her father’s political legacy. But, according to Affaritaliani.itthis desire was a passing idea, lasting a few days on the wave of emotion following the death of Silvio Berlusconthe. But once the dust settled, Marina retraced her steps and made it clear to her entourage that she prefers to remain – at least for now – a business woman and not enter politics. Also because at this moment the government, with the choice to tax the extra profits of the banks, has created a trip that cannot be bit.

