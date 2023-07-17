Home » Marina Berlusconi: “Judges without shame. Dad also persecuted post mortem”
Marina Berlusconi. Photo Lapresse

Marina Berlusconi: “For my father it is a sentence to never end”

Marina Berlusconi breaks the silence and attacks the judiciary for yet another investigation into his father and the alleged involvement with the mafia for massacres of 1993, the new line of investigation opened by the Florence prosecutor’s office and which is being investigated Marcello Dell’Utri. “But really – vents the eldest daughter in a letter to Il Giornale – can anyone believe that Silvio Berlusconi has ordered to Cosa Nostra to unleash death e destruction to facilitate the his descent into the field of January 1994?”. Marina says that the father is “persecuted Also after death. They do not have not even the shame to stop in the face of his disappearance, I believe that this contains many of the pathologies and aberrations from which our justice is afflicted”. He adds that what the Florentine prosecutors are investigating is a “bizarre theorem“. Which will not survive, like the others, the scrutiny of the judges.

But in the meantime, he maintains, the prosecution papers will have been published with the effect of tarnish the reputation of the suspects. According to Marina, “the guarantee notice thus only serves to guarantee that the suspect is immediately pilloried: the canonical interceptions will follow, even the most distant from the subject of the investigation”.

Read also: Berlusconi, five transfers of 90 thousand euros to Dell’Utri between 2021 and 2022

Read also: Testament Berlusconi, it’s war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots

