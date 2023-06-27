Marina Berlusconi, the advice of sorceress Teresina. Yellow on the collaborator

Marina Berlusconi and the sorceress Teresina. Collaboration mystery

Marina Berlusconi and the newspaper Republic they go to battle for the “magician Teresina”. The newspaper in an article yesterday entitled “Different siblings“, speaking of Silvio’s eldest daughter, turned on the lights on one collaborator Navy special, with which he would have a strong connection.

This person – says Repubblica – is called Teresina and has his own studio near the Naviglia Milano. According to what we read in the article, this sorceress would be “one of the people whose eldest daughter of the Knight trust more. A broad, granite trust. Teresina would therefore be a person whom Marina “interpellates before making important decisions. Whether they concern life or work, it doesn’t change. Consequently, this sorceress Teresina would be a “collaborator for the personal affairs. To whom Marina has been addressing for a long time, and like her – it seems – too other VIP clients whose names remain top secret”.

Read also: Berlusconi legacy: private planes for children, but the company is losing money

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

