Marina Berlusconi: The discreet heir to the family empire

von Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli 17.06.2023, 18:48



The eldest daughter of Silvio Berlusconi already runs the family holding company Fininvest. Despite this, Marina Berlusconi was always overshadowed by her father. Now she is stepping into the limelight – will she also get involved in politics?

The Monday date had been set for 30 years: Over dinner at her father’s residence just outside Milan, Marina Berlusconi and her brother Pier Silvio discussed business and politics with their father and his closest circle.

That dinner at the Villa San Martino, an 18th-century estate, was canceled this week. Instead, Marina, the eldest of Silvio Berlusconi five children, woken up at dawn by a phone call: her father’s partner, Marta Fascina, informed her that the three-time prime minister and media magnate was dying. She should rush to the hospital, confidants of the daughter report. Later that morning, Berlusconi was pronounced dead.